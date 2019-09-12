Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Probes Missing Docs In LSAT Taker's ADA Row

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Thursday was confounded by an aspiring attorney's request to be granted more time and other concessions for her law school entrance exam when she didn’t provide any documentation to test administrators that she’s disabled, nor did she tell them about her troubles obtaining the required proof. 

During oral arguments in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel was tasked with evaluating claims by an anonymous woman that the Law School Admission Council Inc. violated the Americans With Disabilities Act by denying her accommodations for her dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder when she couldn’t provide documentation of her disabilities....

