FDA Refusal To Pause Cigar Warning Rule 'Unfair,' Judge Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- It seems "unfair" for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to refuse to delay a rule mandating new warning labels for the cigar industry, especially given the agency is rethinking how broad the rule should be, a D.C. federal judge said Tuesday. The FDA has already decided to take a second look at its decision to extend warning label requirements to all cigar products, considering specifically whether there is any evidence premium cigars pose less of a risk. As such, there is something "unfair" about the refusal to push off the effective date of the rule while it mulls new evidence, making...

