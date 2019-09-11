Vacuum Maker Denies Shorting Ex-Employees' Pensions

Law360, London (September 11, 2019, 9:18 PM BST) -- A British manufacturer of industrial vacuums and pumps has pushed back against a lawsuit claiming dozens of former employees were shorted their full pension when they were let go, telling a London court that the company's alternative package was fair. Edwards Ltd., the U.K.-arm of a Swedish industrial conglomerate, denied depriving 70 former workers of their full pension benefits as part of reductions to the company's workforce after 2007, according to a Tuesday defense filing with the High Court. The manufacturer said the employees were not entitled to their original retirement package when they were let go after Edwards was acquired by...

