Metals Trader Denies Scamming ED&F Man In $285M Deal

Law360, London (September 12, 2019, 8:06 PM BST) -- Several metals trading companies are fighting back against ED&F Man's suit claiming that traders used fake warehouse receipts to get the commodities brokerage to buy $285 million worth of nickel, arguing that they played no part in the alleged plot. Steven Kai Shing Kao, along with several companies he founded, lodged an amended defense with the High Court that posted Monday, claiming that the only evidence ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. gave in its complaint to support its forgery claim was “the unverified assertions of a third party,” logistics and warehousing company Access World. The litigation stems from repurchase agreements worth $285 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS