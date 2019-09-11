Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes £30B Play For LSE

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:06 AM EDT) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s parent on Wednesday offered to take over London Stock Exchange Group in a cash and stock deal worth £29.6 billion ($36.58 billion). The Hong Kong Stock Exchange lobbed the £29.6 billion bid for its London rival on Wednesday, saying the merger would bring together “the largest and most significant financial centers in Asia and Europe.” (Getty) Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said a merger with London Stock Exchange Group plc stands to unite “two of the world’s premier market infrastructure businesses” while setting up the possibility to innovate in more markets and geographies. “We believe...

