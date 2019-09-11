Ex-CEO Hit With New Warrant For Skipping Fraud Hearing

Law360, London (September 11, 2019, 2:46 PM BST) -- A London judge issued a second arrest warrant on Wednesday for the former boss of a Kazakhstan paper firm who skipped court proceedings connected to a judgment ordering him to pay $315 million for orchestrating a massive fraud against the company. At the same time, Judge Stephen Phillips expressed skepticism at the High Court that the order would do any good. He said he had already issued an arrest warrant in August against Maksat Arip, former chief executive and shareholder of Kazakhstan Kagazy PLC. “What’s the point and use of all these hearings when I’ve already issued a warrant for two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS