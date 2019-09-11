Ga. Justices Open Door To Law Students Arguing In Court

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Law students in Georgia may soon be able to rack up more courtroom experience with the state high court this week deciding to let those attorney hopefuls participate in supervised oral arguments, with approval of the court. Effective Sept. 9, Rule 96 gives students the chance to make oral arguments in court under the supervision of a licensed attorney. "A law student participating in a clinical program at a Georgia law school may be authorized to make oral argument if the supervising attorney of the program files a motion to authorize the law student to argue and includes in the motion...

