UK Begins Review Of Criticized Anti-Avoidance Loan Tax

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The U.K. launched an independent review Wednesday of a tax penalty on employers who disguise workers’ pay to avoid income tax and national insurance contributions, a penalty that critics say unduly favors the nation’s tax authority. In an official notice, HM Treasury said Amyas Morse, a former head of Britain’s National Audit Office, will lead the review of the penalty, known as a loan charge. The review, commissioned by Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, will consider whether the charge is “an appropriate way” of dealing with disguised remuneration loan schemes used by individuals who entered directly into such arrangements to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS