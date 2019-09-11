US Foods Divesting Assets For $1.8B SGA Acquisition

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT) -- US Foods Holding Corp. has agreed to divest three food service distribution centers to resolve concerns that its proposed $1.8 billion acquisition of five food distribution companies held by Services Group of America Inc. would harm competition, the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday. The distribution centers are operated by SGA's Food Services of America division. One is in Boise, Idaho, another in Fargo, North Dakota, and a third in the greater Seattle area. The centers are part of a network of regional distributors known as Distribution Market Advantage, which competes with US Foods. According to the FTC, the divested facilities will...

