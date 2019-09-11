2nd Circ. Pick Draws Ire Of Both Parties At Senate Hearing

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for the Second Circuit, Steven J. Menashi, drew fire from both parties at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, as he refused to answer most questions about his work in the Trump administration. As protesters chanted outside the hearing — which also featured three district court nominees — Republican senators joined Democrats in frustration over Menashi's evasive responses about which policies he has worked on at the White House counsel's office and as the top legal adviser to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. "It's inappropriate for you to stonewall this committee," Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said. "It's...

