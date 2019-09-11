London Casino To Pay £1.8M Over AML Failings

Law360, London (September 11, 2019, 8:53 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s gambling enforcer fined a London casino £1.8 million ($2.22 million) on Wednesday for failing to spot warning signs of problem gambling and lacking a plan to comply with anti-money laundering laws. The Gambling Commission said Silverbond Enterprises Ltd. failed to recognize potential gambling addiction when customers threatened staff, damaged property and asked for their winnings to be transferred to a bank account to keep them from playing. The watchdog also said Silverbond, which runs the Park Lane Club in London's Mayfair district, never explained how it was going to comply with anti-money laundering rules, and failed to perform enhanced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS