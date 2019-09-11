Jones Day Needs Mea Culpa To Avoid Grand Jury Flub Fallout

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Despite the justice system’s sensitivity about grand jury secrecy, a leak sprung by Jones Day lawyers this week in a badly redacted federal filing avoids courts’ usual sore spots and isn’t likely to draw a sanction — as long as the firm can explain how the blunder occurred. White collar and ethics experts predicted that, even the disclosure of a long series of confidential grand jury details won’t halt the government's criminal case against drugmaker Indivior PLC. In April, a federal grand jury indicted the addiction-treatment company on more than two dozen felony charges for allegedly falsely marketing an under-the-tongue form...

