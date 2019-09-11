Jones Day Faces Sanctions Threat After Redaction Flub

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Wednesday raised the specter of sanctions for Jones Day after the firm accidentally publicized details about grand jury proceedings in a criminal opioid case with multibillion-dollar stakes. In a one-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent gave Jones Day and Gentry Locke — co-counsel for U.K. drugmaker Indivior PLC in a major case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice — two weeks to explain why they shouldn’t be disciplined for a redaction blunder that Law360 reported on Tuesday. “It has come to the court’s attention, based on news media sources, that defense counsel recently...

