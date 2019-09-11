Iran-Linked Cybergroup Phishing Universities, Group Warns

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A group linked to the Iranian state and whose members were indicted last year in New York federal court has launched another global phishing campaign targeting more than 60 universities in the U.S. and elsewhere, researchers said Wednesday. The group, likely seeking academic data and intellectual property, have attempted to steal login credentials from employees at universities in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Switzerland after sending their targets phony library-themed emails, said Secureworks, a cybersecurity company owned by Dell Technologies Inc. Targets who click one of the emails — which instruct them to "reactivate" their "expired" library accounts — are directed to...

