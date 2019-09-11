House Dems To Hash Out Plan To Address SALT Deduction

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee will meet Thursday morning to determine how they will address the state and local tax deduction cap included in the 2017 tax overhaul, committee members said Wednesday. Committee members who formed a working group to study the issue will try to decide whether to pursue a full repeal of the $10,000 cap included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or a compromise that increases the cap, they said. The meeting will be “pivotal” in terms of the committee deciding the path forward, Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., told reporters....

