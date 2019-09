Rising Star: O'Melveny's Joseph Zujkowski

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP attorney Joseph Zujkowski’s work on major bankruptcy cases, including gun-maker Remington’s Chapter 11 process and the government of Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring effort, has earned him a...

To view the full article, register now.