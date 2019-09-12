Denmark Targets Pensions Operators In $2B Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (September 12, 2019, 3:37 PM BST) -- Denmark's tax authority has heaped new pressure on three men accused of conspiring to defraud the country in a massive $2 billion tax reimbursement scheme, telling a London court that their pensions companies and other businesses received some of the proceeds and applied for the tax breaks. Guenther Klar, Daniel Fletcher and Jonathan Godson received or controlled companies that received money by filing false claims for tax refunds, the Danish Customs and Tax Administration alleged in an Aug. 30 filing with the High Court. The tax authority, or SKAT, also alleged that Klar's Europa LLP Executive Pension Scheme, Klar's company, Khajuraho Equity...

