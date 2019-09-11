Creditors Flag Avenue Stores Ch. 11 Funds, Bid Procedures

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors in women's plus-size clothing retailer Avenue Stores LLC's Chapter 11 told the Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday that proposed post-petition financing in the case is set up to benefit prepetition lenders at the expense of other creditors. In an objection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein's court, the official committee of unsecured creditors asserted that although the $12 million debtor-in-possession funding provides enough liquidity to continue closing Avenue's remaining brick-and-mortar stores while a buyer is sought for e-commerce business, it includes "onerous" terms that "advance the interests of the pre-petition secured lenders." "The proposed financing to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS