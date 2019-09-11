Senate Confirms 6 To Trial Courts, Marking 150 Trump Judges

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed six district court nominees with broad bipartisan support Wednesday, including two first tapped by the Obama administration, marking the 150th Trump pick confirmed to the federal bench in less than three years. In contrast to the many close and contentious votes on President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, the six confirmations sending new judges to federal trial courts in Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Rhode Island and Maryland came with overwhelming majorities of at least 75 senators. The nominees had sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support; the American Bar Association had rated all of them either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS