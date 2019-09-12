Religious Tax Credit Ban Is Discriminatory, Justices Told

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Montana's revenue rule that prohibits the granting of tax credits for donations to scholarship funds when money goes to religious institutions is unconstitutional, and the state Supreme Court's solution made things worse, parents told the U.S. Supreme Court. In a brief filed Wednesday with the nation's highest court, which agreed on the last day of its previous term to take up their case, the parents urged the justices to overturn the Montana Supreme Court's decision. They said that court took a bad situation — a rule barring tax credits that benefit parents who choose religious schools — and made it significantly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS