Senate Dems Seek To Tax E-Cigs At Same Rate As Tobacco

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- New taxes would be imposed on electronic cigarettes at the same rate as regular tobacco products to help reduce their use by adolescents, under legislation introduced Wednesday by the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee. The E-Cigarette Tax Parity Act, introduced by the committee's ranking minority member, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and 18 Democratic or independent co-sponsors, would change the definition of tobacco products to include e-cigarettes and other “alternative nicotine products,” and tax those products at the same rate. The federal government currently imposes an excise tax of $1.01 per pack on cigarettes, and the tax on e-cigarettes and...

