HBOS Scammers Must Pay Back £10M Over £245M Loan Plot

Law360, London (September 12, 2019, 1:52 PM BST) -- A financier who masterminded a bank loan scam that bilked £245 million ($300 million) from HBOS PLC and his wife were ordered by a London judge on Thursday to pay back more than £10.4 million. Financier David Mills and his wife, Alison, must pay back £10.4 million for their part in the £245 million HBOS loan scam, or else face up to an additional decade in prison. (Getty) David and Alison Mills bankrupted companies as they funded their expensive lifestyle through a massive scam that took advantage of bank customers already in dire straits by forcing them to work with Mills'...

