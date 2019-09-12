Yahoo Japan Offers $3.7B For Stake In Fashion Retailer Zozo

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Yahoo Japan said Thursday it will take a majority stake in Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo for about 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) as the internet company looks to strengthen its e-commerce offerings. Yahoo Japan Corp. said it offered 2,620 yen per share for 50.1% of Zozo Inc.'s stock, with the aim of making the retailer a consolidated subsidiary. Yahoo Japan focuses on internet advertising, e-commerce and services businesses. The stake in Zozo will help expand the e-commerce portion of its business, Yahoo Japan said in its announcement to investors. Zozo operates Zozotown, Japan's largest fashion e-commerce site, which markets its...

