UK Broker Clear Buys Rival In Its Largest Ever Acquisition

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 4:29 PM BST) -- U.K. broker Clear Insurance Management Ltd. has said it made its largest acquisition to date by buying competitor intermediary Morrison Insurance Solutions. Clear, a registered Lloyd’s broker headquartered in London that has placed over £120 million ($149 million) of premiums, did not reveal the terms of the Morrison transaction when it announced it on Thursday but said it is Clear's largest acquisition and its second in the English Midlands, where it plans to expand further. Morrison handles £135 million in premiums “We have been friends with the team at Morrison for many years and are delighted that they have now joined us,” said Howard Lickens,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS