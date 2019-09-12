Insurtech CPP Buys Broker From Industry Insurer Motorway

Law360, London (September 12, 2019, 4:00 PM BST) -- Insurtech company CPP Group has entered the world of brokering with the acquisition of U.K. Business & Domestic Insurance Services, the firms have announced. No financial information or details of the transaction were disclosed in a statement Wednesday. CPP Group UK has snapped up the insurance broker from Motorway Direct PLC, which supplies insurance products to the automotive industry. Business & Domestic Insurance Services provides added-value insurance products in the U.K. Its products are sold exclusively through the insurance broker channel, and are designed to enhance commercial, domestic and small business insurance ranges. The company’s two co-founders, Chris U'Dell and Linda...

