Bermuda Insurer Enstar Acquires Portfolio From Munich Re

Law360, London (September 12, 2019, 4:14 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Bermuda-based Enstar has agreed to buy insurance portfolios from the Australian branches of German reinsurance giant Munich Re. Enstar Group Ltd. said Tuesday that its subsidiary, which it did not name, will acquire portfolios from the Australian businesses of Great Lakes Insurance and HSB Engineering Insurance — which are part of the Munich Re group. The Australian companies will pay Enstar’s subsidiary AUD$228.2 million ($155.9 million) to cover the liability for unsettled claims from policyholders. Enstar, which holds approximately $18.2 billion in assets, said the portfolios consist mostly of long-tail insurance, which have a long settlement period —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS