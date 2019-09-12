DLA Piper Steers $352M Morbark Sale For PE Shop Stellex

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT) -- Stellex Capital Management, working with DLA Piper, has agreed to sell Morbark LLC, which makes equipment and aftermarket parts for the forestry, tree maintenance, recycling and other markets, to Alamo Group Inc. for $352 million, the companies said Thursday. Morbark last year posted sales of about $225.5 million, according to a statement. The company makes mobile equipment and aftermarket parts that are used for clearing, grinding and converting trees, wood and other organic waste. Products include brush chippers, stump cutters and forestry mulchers. The company's products are sold under the brand names Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf and Boxer Equipment. For Stellex, a...

