Ex-White & Williams Atty Fights Bid To Ax Bias Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT) -- A black female attorney accusing White and Williams LLP of race and gender discrimination has hit back against the firm’s attempt to nix her suit, saying it “cherry-picked the allegations it finds easiest to argue against” and ignored facts that support her claims. Linda Perkins on Wednesday pushed back against the firm's contention that her complaint was based solely on her unsubstantiated “belief” that she was discriminated against and her grievances were based in only a few events, implying that the motion to dismiss tried to paint her as unreasonable. “Contrary to what defendant pretends to believe, and seeks to lead...

