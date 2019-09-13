The Factors Courts Consider In Deposition Location Disputes

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Although the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure provide a fairly comprehensive framework for noticing and conducting depositions, the rules offer no express guidance. Take the example of a California plaintiff who has sued a New York corporation in the Southern District of California. The plaintiff notices a deposition for the defendant’s corporate representative in Los Angeles. The company representative has no desire to incur the time and expense of traveling across the country for the privilege of being grilled by opposing counsel, and responds, “If they want to take my deposition, they’ll have to come to New York.” As the company’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS