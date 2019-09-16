Unexplained Wealth Orders Unlikely To Curb UK Drug Trade

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, Lynne Owens, the director-general of the National Crime Agency, set out the NCA’s "new" strategy to tackling the drugs trade by “making it not pay." She stated that the NCA would use account freezing and recovery orders as well as unexplained wealth orders to seize property, including luxury cars and watches. UWOs are an investigative tool issued by the High Court. Where there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect that the individual’s known lawfully obtained income would be insufficient to allow that person to obtain the property, the court will require that individual to explain the nature and extent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS