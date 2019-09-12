New Mexico City Says Solar Boosters Can't Fight Utility Fees

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico city on Wednesday urged a federal judge to dump the bulk of a lawsuit accusing its utility of imposing unlawful and discriminatory monthly fees on rooftop solar owners, saying most of the challengers don't have standing to pursue claims that the utility is violating the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. Several rooftop solar owners and advocacy group Vote Solar claim the fees charged by the Farmington Electric Utility Service to businesses and homeowners that have their own solar panels violate PURPA's prohibition on discriminating against qualified small-scale power producers. They launched the suit after the Federal Energy Regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS