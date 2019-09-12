Ex-MoFo Partner Brings $400M Defamation Suit Against CBS

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is seeking $400 million over claims CBS defamed him by airing and promoting one-sided interviews with two women he says falsely accused him of sexual assault, according to a suit the former Morrison & Foerster LLP partner filed Thursday against the news outlet. Citing a damaged reputation and career, Fairfax is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and an order that CBS stop publishing the “defamatory” interviews and statements about him. His complaint includes one count of defamation and one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress against CBS Corp. and CBS Broadcasting Inc....

