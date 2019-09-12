DOJ Antitrust Chief Cautions Against 'Worldwide Relief'

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- "Comity" and how far competition enforcers should apply it was the theme Thursday as the head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division called for international competition agencies to respect one another's enforcement remedies even while avoiding "global" fixes that may encroach across borders. In a speech at Fordham University, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim homed in specifically on antitrust enforcement involving intellectual property, warning that one country's decisions "can set the norm for global operations" and make it difficult for regulators in other countries to exercise their own discretion. In particular, Delrahim spoke out against overseas remedies that require...

