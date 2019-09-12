Skadden-Led SmileDirectClub Prices $1.3B IPO Above Range

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub, which produces direct-to-consumer 3D printed teeth alignment products, raised $1.3 billion in its Skadden-led initial public offering after pricing its shares above the expected range. Tennessee-based SmileDirectClub Inc. priced its 58.5 million-share offering Wednesday evening at $23 per share. The company said earlier this month that it planned to price the offering between $19 and $22. SmileDirect Club began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SDC. Shares saw a roughly 14.9% dip on the first day of trading, sitting at $19.58 at midday on Thursday. The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to...

