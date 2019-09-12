DOJ, FTC Bite Into Ala. Dental Board's 11th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission voiced support Wednesday for SmileDirectClub as it battles the individual members of the Alabama dental examiners' board, telling the Eleventh Circuit that a district judge correctly refused to grant blanket immunity. State-action immunity, which shields certain state activity from antitrust laws, should only be applied sparingly and a district judge properly held that factual issues would control whether the board members are protected from SmileDirectClub claims that they conspired to shut the company out of Alabama, the federal agencies said in an amicus brief. The agencies focused their arguments on the...

