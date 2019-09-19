DOL Nominee Scalia Calls 'Fowl' On Democrat Critics

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Will Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney Eugene Scalia, who has spent much of his career representing businesses, be an effective advocate for workers if confirmed as head of the U.S. Department of Labor? Ask the chicken processors he scored a $10 million settlement for when he worked in George W. Bush's DOL, the nominee said at his confirmation hearing Thursday. At a hearing before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, President Donald Trump's pick to serve as the next labor secretary recalled the $10 million deal he struck with Perdue Farms in 2002 during his stint as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS