Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Rightly Upheld Deep Fryer Patent

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A unanimous Federal Circuit panel ruled Thursday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board got it right when it upheld the validity of a Frymaster LLC patent covering a sensor that lets users know when the oil needs to be changed in their deep fryers. The panel's precedential opinion affirming the PTAB decision said the board did not abuse its discretion by holding Frymaster rival Henny Penny Corp. to the arguments it raised in its petition challenging the patent after determining it had impermissibly raised new arguments after the fact. Noting the "utmost importance" of the requirement that petitioners stick to...

