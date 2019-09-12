Energy Finance Atty Joins Ex-Pillsbury Partners At Bracewell

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has snagged yet another partner from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP with the addition of veteran energy finance attorney Todd W. Eckland to its New York office, the firm announced Thursday. Eckland, who started in his new role over Labor Day weekend, has more than three decades of experience in guiding investment banks and companies in a variety of capital markets transactions, with a particular emphasis on the energy, technology and life sciences arenas, the firm said. J. Anthony Terrell (from left), Todd W. Eckland and Catherine Hood After spending his entire career at Pillsbury, Eckland said that while...

