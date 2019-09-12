Ardian Raises $2.5B For 5th Co-Investment Fund

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- French private equity group Ardian has wrapped up a $2.5 billion co-investment vehicle that received capital commitments from more than three times the number of limited partners that contributed to the firm’s previous co-investment fund, the firm announced Thursday. The fund, called Ardian Co-Investment Fund V, brought in capital from more than 190 investors across the U.S., Europe and Asia, more than tripling the number of investors that participated in Ardian’s previous co-investment fund, according to a statement. The investor base is made up of pension funds, insurance companies, wealthy individuals, endowments and foundations, and financial institutions. For about half of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS