Judge In Brock Turner Case Loses Girls' Tennis Coaching Gig

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Recalled California state judge Aaron Persky, who gained notoriety after sentencing Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in prison following his sexual assault conviction, has been fired from his high school girls' tennis coach job. The Fremont Union High School District confirmed on Wednesday that Persky was no longer employed at Lynbrook High School as the coach of the school's junior varsity girls' tennis team, though the school did not directly address Persky's ruling in the "Stanford swimmer" case. "We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community," the school said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS