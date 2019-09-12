Strategies For Controlling Costs In Patent Litigation

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Litigation, especially patent litigation, can be very expensive. Nevertheless, over the last 10 years, according to the just-released American Intellectual Property Law Association "Report of the Economic Survey," the low end of the range for the median cost of patent litigation in U.S. district courts has stayed about level, and the top end of the range has actually gone down. In 2009, the median patent litigation cost through post-trial (fees, expenses and costs) was $650,000 to $5.5 million.[1] By 2013, that range was $700,000 to $5.5 million.[2] By 2019, the range was $700,000 to $4 million.[3] Regardless of why this steadying...

