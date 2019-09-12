Ginsburg Says 'Courageous People' Must Restore Civility

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Just weeks out from the next U.S. Supreme Court term, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave poor marks to the nation's current political climate Thursday and said it will take "courageous people" on both sides of the aisle to restore what she considers a lost era of bipartisanship. Justice Ginsburg, 86, said recent years have seen "a kind of division that is not serving our country well," and recalled the time when political opponents like former Sens. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., and Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., crossed the aisle to put minorities and women on the federal bench. "Someday we will get back to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS