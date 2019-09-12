Adam & Eve Stores Won't Hire Male Sales Reps, EEOC Says

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Adam & Eve, a North Carolina-based sex toy company, refuses to hire men for sales associate positions in its retail stores, discriminating against them because of their sex with "reckless indifference" to their federally protected rights, according to a suit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Thursday. The company has turned down at least 32 men who applied for sales positions at North Carolina and South Carolina retail stores since August 2017, the EEOC said in its complaint. Per company policy, only women are hired for those positions, while men are hired for stocking positions, the commission told a North...

