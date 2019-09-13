TP ICAP Denies Copyright Breach In Tender Doc Dispute

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 9:55 PM BST) -- Interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC has hit back at allegations that it infringed a copyright owned by a security consultancy now suing it for damages, arguing that the suit lacks specifics and doesn't prove the firm's reputation suffered. In a defense filed with the High Court in London on Tuesday, TP ICAP denied that Roger Pike Associates is entitled to the relief it seeks and called the consultancy's current pleading for breach of copyright “embarrassing for want of particularity.” At the heart of the intellectual-property dispute is a tender document that Roger Pike prepared for TP ICAP in January 2018 related...

