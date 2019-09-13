Employee Wins Redo For Full Pension After Layoff Snag

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 2:22 PM BST) -- A former employee for the U.K.'s libraries society will get another shot at a full pension after a London judge ruled Friday that more attention needs to be paid to whether the group's temporary reorganization plans made her job obsolete. Sitting as a judge at the High Court, Adam Johnson QC revived Gail Downe's bid to earn full benefits following her 2012 departure from her employer, The Society of College, National and University Libraries. Johnson said a pension's ombudsman reviewing Downe's case should have paid more attention to whether the society effectively laid off Downe by exploring the possibility of outsourcing her duties. ...

