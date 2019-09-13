Nationwide Predicts Up To £50M Hit From Late PPI Claims

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 2:35 PM BST) -- Nationwide on Friday became the latest U.K. lender to reveal a hefty charge for improperly sold payment protection insurance amid a surge in last-minute claims. Nationwide Building Society said it will have to put aside between £20 million ($25 million) and £50 million to deal with a surge in PPI claims last month as customers rushed to file for compensation ahead of the August deadline. The extra charge is on top of the £159 million already earmarked in Nationwide’s annual results published in April. “Whilst the quality and therefore outcome of these complaints and inquiries remains uncertain, the Society now estimates...

