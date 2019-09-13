Ex-Girlfriend Who Hid £1M Fraud Proceeds Ordered To Pay £1

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 1:18 PM BST) -- A woman who helped hide the ill-gotten gains of a £1 million ($1.2 million) criminal conspiracy involving bogus companies and credit card fraud was ordered by a London judge on Friday to pay only a £1 penalty. Yaa Abrefa, 37, received a suspended prison sentence in January at Southwark Crown Court for her part in the fraud, which took place over two years. According to prosecutors, three men, including Abrefa’s then-boyfriend, created make-believe companies for the purpose of applying for corporate credit cards from Barclays Bank and other lenders. The conspirators then went out and bought expensive items, including £126,000 worth...

