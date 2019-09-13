LSE Snubs £30B Bid From Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:01 AM EDT) -- London Stock Exchange Group on Friday rejected a £29.6 billion ($36.86 billion) takeover offer from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, saying there are “fundamental flaws” with the bid that leave no room for further discussions. Financial information is displayed on screens and a ticker inside the London Stock Exchange. The LSE has rejected a nearly £30 million takeover offer from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. (AP) The rejection comes after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. on Wednesday offered to buy each London Stock Exchange Group plc share for 8,361 pence through a mix of cash and HKEX stock. LSEG’s board said...

