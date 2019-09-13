Don't Miss It: Simpson, Wachtell Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher and Wachtell Lipton. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Simpson Thacher Steers Blackstone to Record $20.5B Real Estate Fund The Blackstone Group, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, said Thursday it has clinched the largest real estate fund ever raised after securing $20.5 billion from limited partners. The fund, called Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX, has already committed some of its capital to the acquisition of the U.S. assets of logistics-focused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS