Goodwin, Latham Steer Life Sciences IPOs Totaling $244.5M

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Two life sciences companies — clinical-stage, rare diseases- and cancer-focused SpringWorks and migraine-focused Satsuma — raised a combined $244.5 million in a pair of initial public offerings Friday steered by Goodwin Procter and Latham, respectively. Leading the way Friday was Goodwin Procter LLP-led SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.'s 9 million share offering that raised $162 million after the biotechnology company priced at $18 per share. SpringWorks said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week that it planned to offer its shares between $16 and $18. SpringWorks began trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol...

